International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $18.10 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 53,985 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.70. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

