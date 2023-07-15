International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 215 ($2.77) in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.12) in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.95.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.01 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 122.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

