Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,857,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,921.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,733,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.49.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

