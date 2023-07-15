IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of IQEPF opened at $0.27 on Friday. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

