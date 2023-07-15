iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.48

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 4204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $955.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

