iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

