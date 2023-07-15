iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.47

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 28190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $589.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,591,000 after buying an additional 520,946 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

