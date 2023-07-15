Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $166.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

