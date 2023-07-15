Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.75 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

