Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
