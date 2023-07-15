Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Trimmed by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

JNJ stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

