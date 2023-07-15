JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 289.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

