JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,383,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

