K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

