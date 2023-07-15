Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 2,091.8% from the June 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Kaltura from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $1.75 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 1st quarter valued at $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.82. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.80.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 127.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

