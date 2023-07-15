Katie Seitz Evans Sells 17,774 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 17,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $266,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 11,098 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $149,046.14.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,056.00.

Magnite Trading Down 1.8 %

Magnite stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 88.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.