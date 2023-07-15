Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

NYSE KTB opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

