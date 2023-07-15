Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in June

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Land Securities Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.43 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.
Land Securities Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.