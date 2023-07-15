Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in June

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Land Securities Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.43 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 625 ($8.04) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Panmure Gordon lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($9.01) to GBX 725 ($9.33) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

