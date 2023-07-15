Legacy Trust Buys 134 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Trust grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.2% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

