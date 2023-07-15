Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.00%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

