LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after purchasing an additional 138,878 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $137.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $137.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

