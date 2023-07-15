LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 11,200.0% in June

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 11,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.14.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
