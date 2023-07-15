LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in June

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVB opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

