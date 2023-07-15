Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

