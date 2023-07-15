LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 160.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,779 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

LivePerson Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

