LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

LYB opened at $91.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.