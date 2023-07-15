Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 113,976 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 113,976 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.