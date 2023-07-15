Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 23,734 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 153.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

