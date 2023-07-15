Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 8,829 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 158.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

