Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 89,514 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after buying an additional 255,513 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,229,000 after buying an additional 69,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

