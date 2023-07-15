Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

