Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

