Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,628,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $30.65 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

