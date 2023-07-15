Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,352 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

Global Payments stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -238.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

