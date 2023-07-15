Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,452 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $339.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

