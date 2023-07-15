Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 16,849 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 276.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 153,164 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.08.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.44.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

