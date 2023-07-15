Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 424 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $412.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.56 and a 200 day moving average of $377.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $414.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.