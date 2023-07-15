Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 4,283 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $339.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.43 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

