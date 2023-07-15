Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,490 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $151.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.