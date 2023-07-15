Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 800 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 341,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 618,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,034,000 after purchasing an additional 226,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 225.97 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

