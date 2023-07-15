Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 84,129 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 596.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,316 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 679.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 981,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HRB opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.