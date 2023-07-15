Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,520 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,752,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,445,894. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

