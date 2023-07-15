Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 47,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

