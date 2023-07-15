Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,140 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

PCAR opened at $85.66 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

