Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,825 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

