Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,394 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.04. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

