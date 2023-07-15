Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,520 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.