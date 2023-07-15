Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,467 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 998.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $298.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

