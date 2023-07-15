Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.36 Million Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.