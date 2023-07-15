Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.82 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 976.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,996,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celanese by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,479,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,102,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Celanese by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,153,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $119.84 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

